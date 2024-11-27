Spotting super-polluters, how to store leftovers, TSA-approved hack: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

Among the many travel hacks making the rounds on social media, one continues to pop up: How to get a full bottle of water through US airport security. Turns out the answer is simple. Don't worry, though — it's TSA-approved.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Super-polluters: A cutting-edge satellite is zooming around Earth 15 times a day, hunting for leaks of methane — an invisible gas that’s dramatically warming the planet. New images show where some of the biggest offenders are.

2️⃣ Cold turkey: At a Thanksgiving gathering 30 years ago, CNN’s David Allan stopped eating meat. While he still believes vegetarianism is the right choice for him, he’s made some unexpected discoveries about himself, others and the world.

3️⃣ Mortgage rates: Looking to purchase a home? Mortgage rates are expected to stay stuck above 6% for at least the next two years, according to recent forecasts. It’s a tough pill to swallow for homebuyers with economists calling it the new normal.

4️⃣ Explosive reproduction strategy: An odd little gourd called the squirting cucumber has intrigued naturalists since the days of the Roman Empire. It blasts seeds over distances hundreds of times its length. Now scientists say they’ve finally unlocked the mystery of how it’s done.

5️⃣ Going international: Greenland is about to get a lot less remote. A new airport is opening in its capital, making it easier to get to. Before visiting, tourists should know they’re not in for a standard experience.

Watch this

🍗 Beware of bad leftovers: You’ll put your heart (and funds) into making a delicious holiday meal — and it would be a shame for it to go to waste if you don’t remember to store it properly. Here’s how to keep dangerous bacteria from growing in your food.

Top headlines

• Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

• Analysis: 7 charts and maps show where Harris underperformed and lost the election

• Ikea’s CEO has a warning about Trump’s tariffs

Check this out

🧳 Exclusive sight: Each year, close to 50 million people pass through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. However, through a discreet back door and up some steps, there’s a view of the marketplace only a few tourists have seen.

Listen in

🎧 You’re not alone: Thanksgiving is a time for family and celebration, but for many who have experienced loss, it can be difficult. CNN’s Anderson Cooper stopped recognizing holidays after his brother died. He tackled his grief through his “All There Is” podcast – and now he’s created an online space to share your stories and hear how others have adapted.

Quotable

🥧 Cultural divide: Pumpkin or sweet potato pie. Which is the better dessert? It’s a hotly contested debate — and your preference might come down to, mainly, where you were born.

Quiz time

🎥 Jude Law stars alongside Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black in which holiday rom-com?

﻿A. “Love Actually”

B. “The Holiday”

C. “Holidate”

D. “Last Holiday”

Good vibes

🪄 Sharing the magic: Ariana Grande is a good witch — and a good granddaughter. The singer and actress, who stars as Glinda in “Wicked,” flew to her hometown of Boca Raton for just one day to see the movie with her 99-year-old Nonna.

Thanks for reading

🦃 We’re taking the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving. We’ll be back in your inboxes on Sunday. Have a great holiday!

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. “The Holiday.” Law recently revealed that a cozy cottage featured in the film doesn’t even exist. (Yesterday’s quiz answer was B. Hush puppies. We love all fried goods equally but didn’t realize they were slightly different from cornmeal fritters.)

