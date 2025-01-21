Dangerous winds threaten Southern California as firefighters bat down new wildfires

By Chris Boyette and Mary Gilbert, CNN

(CNN) — Santa Ana winds are whipping Southern California on Tuesday, sparking fresh fears that progress made fighting wildfires that have scorched over 40,000 acres and left 27 dead could be reversed and more blazes could break out.

New wildfires have flared in San Diego County, but fire activity has already decreased significantly in the 80-acre Lilac Fire, which is now 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Pala Fire was stopped at 16 acres, authorities reported Tuesday, and evacuation orders were lifted, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Another wildfire briefly broke out near the famed Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Monday, but firefighters quickly put it out, with no damage to nearby structures.

The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County, which has burned 23,713 acres, was 63% contained, and LA’s Eaton Fire was 87% contained at 14,021 acres as of Tuesday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Since the latest wind event began, hurricane-force gusts of 74 mph or more have roared over the region’s mountains and valleys.

Sill Hill, in the San Diego County Mountains, saw 102 mph gusts and Magic Mountain in Angeles National Forest, in the San Gabriel Mountains, had 88 mph gusts.

The potent Santa Ana winds will calm down later Tuesday, but winds will still be gusty at times through Thursday afternoon. These gusts, combined with continued dry conditions, will keep fire weather risks elevated.

A “particularly dangerous situation” Red Flag warning expires 10 a.m. PST Tuesday but Red Flag warnings remain in effect until 2 p.m. PST Tuesday.

Los Angeles bracing once again

Firefighting teams pre-deployed in anticipation of the high winds and greater fire risk, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department “has deployed all available resources and strategically positioned fire patrols and fire engines in the high-risk areas across the city of Los Angeles … we are also strategically managing our emergency operations to ensure a rapid response to all new fires,” Chief Kristin Crowley said.

Additionally, firefighting teams from around the region have also pre-positioned fire engines and firefighting aircraft across Southern California, according to Crowley.

President Trump comes to town

President Donald Trump said he will visit California on Friday to survey the damage caused by the devastating wildfires.

“I … want to send our love to everyone affected by the terrible wildfires raging in California,” he said.

Trump previously said he had not spoken to California Gov. Gavin Newsom since the outbreak of the wildfires, but has slammed the governor and other Democratic officials over the fire response and called them “incompetent …”

Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Los Angeles Monday afternoon, visited a fire station and distributed food to community members impacted by the wildfires.

Harris is from California and before she was vice president served as a US senator representing California and the attorney general of the state.

Rain may be on the horizon

Rainfall has been scarce across Southern California, but there is a chance of rain in the forecast for this weekend.

Downtown Los Angeles last saw 0.1 inches of rainfall on May 5, 2024, which was 258 days ago, and has only seen 0.16 inches of rainfall since October 1 with no rainfall since the start of 2025.

The lack of rainfall has caused drought conditions to rapidly expand – with 90% of Los Angeles County in severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The conditions across Southern California could change for the weekend as a low-pressure system brings a chance of rainfall, albeit less than an inch – still good news for a region starved for moisture for months.

