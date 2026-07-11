Court documents indicate teen in Apalachee High School mass shooting to change plea later this month

By Andy Rose, Eric Levenson, Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — The teenager who opened fire at his Georgia high school in September 2024, killing two students and two teachers, will appear in court later this month for a “non-negotiated plea and sentencing hearing,” according to court documents, indicating that he intends to change his plea to guilty.

Colt Gray previously pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court for a change-of-plea hearing on July 24. His trial had been tentatively set for October.

Now 16, Colt faces 55 counts, including charges of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault for each of the four victims.

CNN has reached out to Gray’s attorney and the Barrow County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

The charges stem from the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on the morning of September 4, 2024.

Colt, then 14, brought an assault-style rifle to school, hidden in his backpack, and made several concerning comments to teachers and parents that morning, according to investigators who testified at his father’s murder trial earlier this year.

School officials and resource officers went to intercept him and search his backpack, but in a stranger-than-fiction mix-up, they confused him with another student named Kolton Gray, according to testimony at his father’s criminal trial.

Colt prepped his weapon in a bathroom, investigators said, then hid in a hallway before opening fire into a classroom and at several people in the hallway. Confronted by officers, Colt laid down his weapon and surrendered, authorities said. Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were killed.

Colt’s father, Colin Gray, was convicted in March on murder and manslaughter charges and is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Prosecutors argued the boy’s father had exhibited “criminal negligence” by buying his son an AR-15 rifle as a Christmas gift and leaving the weapon unsecured – despite prior warnings that his son was a danger to others. Colin Gray’s defense team, meanwhile, argued he was unaware of his son’s violent plans and had taken steps to get him help for his mental health troubles.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours and convicted him on all 27 charges: Two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, 18 counts of cruelty to children and five counts of reckless conduct.

The trial laid out the details of Colt’s tumultuous childhood, mental health problems and infatuation with school shooters.

The family was repeatedly investigated by the Department of Family and Children Services for Colt’s misbehavior in school and lack of attendance, including missing the entirety of his 8th-grade year.

His mother, who spent time in jail and rehab due to drug addiction, testified Colt repeatedly damaged their home, broke TVs and cut slits into furniture. He was riddled with anxiety, easily agitated and had a panic attack, she said. After the shooting, police found a montage of photos of the Parkland school shooter in the teen’s room.

Colt had only attended Apalachee High for a few days before he carried out the shooting.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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