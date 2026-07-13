4 people have been killed this year in shootings by federal agents linked to Trump’s immigration crackdown

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) — In an uncanny echo of the recent past, a Mexican immigrant who had lived in Texas for 35 years and a second person halfway across the country in Maine were killed days apart in shootings at the hands of immigration agents.

While the shootings this month are still in their investigative infancy, they are a grim callback to January and the separate killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota when each encountered Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities.

Within a week, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, and an unnamed person in Biddeford, Maine, became the third and fourth people to have been fatally wounded by federal immigration agents this year as President Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation agenda has led to immigration enforcement crackdowns resulting in not only arrests and removals, but also violence and death.

Here’s what we know about the four people killed this year by federal agents involved in immigration enforcement activities and other shootings in which agents opened fire:

Renee Good

Good, a 37-year-old US citizen, was killed on January 7 when an ICE agent shot into her vehicle in Minneapolis.

The mother of three had been participating in demonstrations against the immigration enforcement surge dubbed Operation Metro Surge and stopped her burgundy SUV for a few minutes on a snowy residential Minneapolis street, obstructing the flow of traffic. When Good began pulling forward, an ICE officer standing in front of her vehicle pulled his weapon and fired at least three shots into the car, killing her.

Alex Pretti

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who treated veterans, was shot and killed on January 24 by federal immigration agents.

Video of the encounter shows Pretti sought to aid a woman shoved to the ground by an immigration agent, getting pushed to the ground himself as he and others get into a physical skirmish with a group of agents before at least two eventually opened fire.

A federal agent was seen on video removing a handgun from Pretti’s waistband moments before he was killed.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The 52-year-old Mexican immigrant had been picking up members of his construction crew in Houston when he encountered ICE agents during a traffic stop and was fatally shot on July 7.

ICE issued a public statement saying its officers “attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien” and said Salgado Araujo attempted to evade them. The agency alleges he “rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer,” which led to an “officer firing his weapon in self-defense.”

A lawyer for two of the passengers in the van at the time of the shooting denied Salgado Araujo attempted to ram officers and disputed the officers were in danger. But no video has surfaced depicting the moment of the shooting.

A person killed in Maine

A 26-year-old Colombian man was shot and killed by a federal agent on July 13 in Biddeford, Maine, according to Maine’s attorney general.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the man’s identity.

Non-fatal shootings

January 8, 2026: A Border Patrol agent shot two people during a traffic stop in Portland, Oregon, and officials say they were associated with a Venezuelan gang. The driver, Luis David Nino-Moncada, was charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to the Department of Justice. He later pleaded guilty, according to CNN affiliate KGW.

A Border Patrol agent shot two people during a traffic stop in Portland, Oregon, and officials say they were associated with a Venezuelan gang. The driver, Luis David Nino-Moncada, was charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to the Department of Justice. He later pleaded guilty, according to CNN affiliate KGW. January 14, 2026: Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg through the front door of a Minneapolis home by an ICE agent following his cousin. The agent was later charged with four counts of second-degree assault, one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with the shooting. It’s one of several cases in which the US government’s account of a shooting involving a federal immigration agent has fallen apart after later scrutiny.

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg through the front door of a Minneapolis home by an ICE agent following his cousin. The agent was later charged with four counts of second-degree assault, one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with the shooting. It’s one of several cases in which the US government’s account of a shooting involving a federal immigration agent has fallen apart after later scrutiny. January 21, 2026 : A Department of Homeland Security officer shot at a Salvadoran immigrant in Los Angeles County, who officials say attempted to evade arrest and who officials allege was involved in human smuggling operation and had a criminal record. A Customs and Border Protection officer was injured, DHS said.

: A Department of Homeland Security officer shot at a Salvadoran immigrant in Los Angeles County, who officials say attempted to evade arrest and who officials allege was involved in human smuggling operation and had a criminal record. A Customs and Border Protection officer was injured, DHS said. April 7, 2026: A man was shot in California’s Central Valley following a traffic stop in which ICE agents fired at him as he allegedly tried to flee. Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and one count of destruction of government property.

A man was shot in California’s Central Valley following a traffic stop in which ICE agents fired at him as he allegedly tried to flee. Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and one count of destruction of government property. June 15, 2026: An ICE agent fired his weapon when Eduardo Cruz Garcia allegedly attempted to flee a traffic stop in New Jersey. The driver was charged with assault and injuring a federal officer after hitting a federal agent with a van, according to a criminal complaint.

An ICE agent fired his weapon when Eduardo Cruz Garcia allegedly attempted to flee a traffic stop in New Jersey. The driver was charged with assault and injuring a federal officer after hitting a federal agent with a van, according to a criminal complaint. July 1, 2026: An ICE agent fired his weapon during a traffic stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as they attempted to arrest Clemente Lara-Hernandez. The Mexican national had a criminal history and fled after ramming into an ICE vehicle, the agency told CNN.

CNN’s Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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