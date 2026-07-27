Judge rules there’s enough evidence to go to trial in singer d4vd’s murder case

By Jason Kravarik, Taylor Romine, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence to move forward in the murder case against singer d4vd, who is accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The ruling was made after a five-day preliminary hearing that featured more than 10 witnesses as the prosecution attempted to show they had enough evidence to go to trial. The hearing shared gruesome testimony about Celeste’s mutilated body that was found in the trunk of d4vd’s Tesla in September last year, crime-scene analysis of the home the artist was staying at and items purchased from Amazon under an alias, among other evidence.

The 21-year-old musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is accused of killing and dismembering the teenage girl to prevent her from disclosing details about their relationship ahead of the release of his album, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, d4vd’s attorney has previously said “the actual evidence in this case” will show he didn’t kill Celeste, and that “he was not the cause of her death.” He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilating human remains.

Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in court that prosecutors met the burden of evidence for the charges and special circumstances, and she set an arraignment for August 31. She also said d4vd would be held without bail.

A trial date will be set at a future hearing, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said last week while explaining the different paths a preliminary hearing would take.

Olmedo was the sole decider on whether a probable cause standard was met in the case. The standard is different than the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt legal burden of proof needed during a trial for a criminal conviction, Hochman previously told reporters. Prosecutors were not obligated at the preliminary hearing to show all the evidence they intend to present at trial, and they could rely on certain evidence, such as hearsay, that is not allowed in that space, he said.

Celeste’s parents were in court “to show strength” for their daughter, family attorney Patrick Steinfeld said.

The parents were in the courtroom as the prosecutor showed images of Celeste’s mutilated remains that were found in two bags in the Tesla after it was moved to a Hollywood tow lot.

“There was an image of Celeste’s torso and her head in the trunk of the car, and the prosecutor had to ask what it was. Because you could not tell it was a head,” Steinfeld said.

As they were displayed, Celeste’s mother lowered her head and started crying, Steinfeld said. It was the first time the teenager’s family saw how their daughter was found, he said. The family left the courtroom during later hearings that discussed Celeste’s autopsy and text messages between Celeste and d4vd.

As the prosecutor delved into the specifics of the evidence they have so far, the attorneys representing d4vd spent time questioning how evidence was collected. Defense attorney Blair Berk asked why several items found in the home d4vd stayed at, including two chainsaws, were not kept as evidence.

The two chainsaws were tested, but there was no indication blood was on them, Los Angeles Police Department Det. Joshua Byers and a forensic criminalist testified.

“Speaking to the criminalist, if those chainsaws were used to dismember a body, there would be no way they couldn’t have blood” on them, Byers said while testifying Tuesday. Records show d4vid purchased a third chainsaw, but it was never recovered, he said.

Other evidence discussed included a blue inflatable pool, which prosecutors allege d4vd used to prevent Celeste’s blood from spilling on the garage floor, according to a brief filed in court, as well as DNA test results from potential blood samples found on several items in the house that showed a high probability of being from Celeste. Berk also noted during questioning that the DNA could have been from a long time ago, or “a secondary transfer.”

The prosecutor also showed records from a cell phone connected to d4vd that they say helped show his movements in the month after when prosecutors think Celeste died.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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