His son was just sentenced to life without parole for a school shooting. Today, Colin Gray learns his own fate

By Eric Levenson, Isabel Rosales, Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Winder, Georgia (CNN) — Days after teenage school shooter Colt Gray was sentenced to life in prison, his father appeared in the same courtroom for his own sentencing in a landmark case that pushes the limits of who is responsible for a mass shooting.

Colin Gray, whose son killed four people at Apalachee High School in 2024, was convicted of murder and manslaughter earlier this year after buying his son an AR-15-style rifle as a Christmas gift and leaving it unsecured — despite warnings his son was a danger to others.

His trial was part of a broader push to hold accountable the parents of juvenile mass shooters. He is the first parent of a school shooter to be convicted of murder.

His attorney, Brian Hobbs, said Thursday he plans to appeal the conviction. Colin Gray declined to address the court before his sentencing.

The sentencing is part of an emotionally fraught week for the community. Colt pleaded guilty to murder last Friday and was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday. Meanwhile, Apalachee High School’s first day of class is this Friday.

Colin Gray’s sentencing represents the end of a harrowing road that began with the September 2024 shooting in which his son, then 14, fatally shot two students and two teachers and injured nine others at his Winder, Georgia, high school.

Victims’ families and survivors, many of whom spoke powerfully at Colt’s sentencing, opened the hearing by speaking about their anger at the defendant and memories of their loved ones.

“He was a pathetic excuse for a father,” said Shayna Aspinwall, the wife of victim Ricky Aspinwall. “Ricky was not. He was an amazing dad to two little girls (and) loved them with his whole heart.”

She said she is no longer a teacher because of her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and her 7-year-old daughter is now in therapy. “Colin could not take his son to therapy; therefore, I have to take mine,” she said.

The two second-degree murder charges are each punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison. Under Georgia law, a judge can decide whether a defendant serves that sentence in prison or on probation.

Gray’s attorney asked the court in a filing to sentence him to 10 years in custody followed by a period of probation. He has already served just under two years in custody since his arrest a day after the shooting.

Judge Primm oversaw Colin Gray’s trial earlier this year as well as Colt’s sentencing hearing this week.

Colt, now 16, pleaded guilty to 55 felony counts, including four counts of malice murder, on Friday. His three-day sentencing hearing featured emotional victim impact statements, tapes of his confessions to police and insights into his twisted desire for infamy and obsession with school shooters.

The teen declined to speak to the court. He was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This case bore close similarities to the trials of James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose then-15-year-old son killed four students in 2021 at his high school in Oxford, Michigan. The Crumbley parents were each convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. Their son was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Victims’ families accuse father of neglect

Several victims’ families and survivors said Colin Gray’s neglect led to the horrific shooting.

Breanna Schermerhorn said she was just a teenager when she gave birth to Mason, who was killed in the attack, and she said she struggled as a single parent.

“There is a world of a difference between struggling to parent, and refusing to parent,” she said. “Mr. Gray should not only live with what his son did, he should also live every single day with what he failed to do.”

Ismael Angulo, whose brother Christian was killed, called the defendant a “complete failure of a father.”

“He made a choice to buy that rifle, he made a choice to ignore every red flag, and because of his choices, my little brother Christian and three others … are gone, and so many others will carry permanent scars for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Terry McElhannon, the grandfather of Taylor Jones, who was wounded in the attack, directed pointed criticism at Colin Gray in his statement.

“Why are we here today? It’s because of him,” he said. “His action and his neglect are responsible for what happened here. Though he did not shoot the gun, he bought the bullets.”

What happened at the father’s trial

In a two-week trial in February and March, Barrow County prosecutors argued the boy’s father acted with “criminal negligence” and was a proximate cause of the shooting. His defense team, meanwhile, argued he was unaware of his son’s violent plans and had taken steps to get him help for his mental health troubles.

The state’s case included emotional testimony from students and teachers, police interviews with Colin Gray, photos showing unsecured firearms and ammunition in a bedroom closet, and testimony from the teen’s mother, grandmother and sister about Colt’s spiraling mental health.

Marcee Gray, the defendant’s estranged wife, testified their son was riddled with anxiety, easily agitated and had panic attacks. She said it was “very obvious” he needed professional help, but her husband “just didn’t want to deal with it.”

Notably, the jury saw body-camera footage from May 21, 2023, when deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office visited Colt and Colin Gray’s home after receiving an FBI tip about an online threat to shoot up a school. Colt denied posting the threat, and law enforcement was ultimately not able to substantiate the tip.

Colin Gray bought his son the AR-15-style rifle later that year as a Christmas gift.

The defense called just one witness: Colin Gray himself. He testified he bought his son the firearm and ammunition in an attempt to get him interested in the outdoors and for father-son bonding. He said he had scheduled counseling at school for Colt’s mental health issues and did not ever perceive his son as a threat.

“He’s a good kid,” the father said through tears. “He wasn’t perfect, nor was I, but to do something that heinous, I don’t know that anybody can see that kind of evil. The Colt I knew, the relationship I had, there was this whole other side of Colt I didn’t know existed.”

Yet in a tense cross-examination, he acknowledged multiple firearms were stored in a closet, unsecured and unlocked, and he said Colt sometimes kept the rifle in his bedroom. He struggled to explain why Colt did not attend school his entire eighth-grade year, per school records. Colt attended Apalachee High School for only a few days before the attack.

Further, Colin Gray admitted he was aware that his son had been physically violent, had a photo of a school shooter on his bedroom wall and had texted a few weeks before the attack, “Whenever something happens, just know the blood is on your hands.”

The jury deliberated for less than two hours and convicted him of all 27 charges: Two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, 18 counts of cruelty to children and five counts of reckless conduct.

Marcee Gray, the teen’s mother, was not charged in the case. She had lost custody of Colt because of her struggles with drugs and alcohol and did not possess the firearms, Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said.

“We found what she did to be morally reprehensible. We do not believe she is a good mother, in my opinion,” he said. “But at the end of the day, she did not have custody of Colt, she did not have proximity to Colt, and she was not the one that provided him the firearms.”

Colin Gray’s trial also revealed the shooting was nearly prevented. The morning of the shooting, school officials and resource officers went to intercept Colt Gray after he had made several concerning comments. But in a stranger-than-fiction mix-up, they confused him with another student named Kolton Gray.

Colt Gray then armed himself with the AR-15-style rifle – which he had hidden in his backpack – and fired indiscriminately into a math class and shot several people in the hallway.

Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were killed.

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CNN’s Sarah Hutter, Moriah Thomas and Maxime Tamsett contributed to this report.