Multiple dead and injured in Twin Falls, Idaho shooting, officials say

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people were killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in one of Twin Falls, Idaho’s busiest commercial areas according to Josh Palmer, the Twin Falls public information officer.

The shooter is deceased, he added, and all shelter-in-place orders have been lifted. The shooting began inside a nearby In-N-Out, Palmer told CNN.

The incident added to a growing list of shootings this summer that have sent people fleeing from ordinary places: a food festival, parades, places of worship and community gatherings across the country.

Saturday’s shooting unfolded in a stretch of the city’s north side filled with hotels, national retailers and restaurants that serve residents and travelers alike. Located approximately 130 miles southeast of Boise, Twin Falls is a regional hub for much of southern Idaho.

The Twin Falls Police Department had urged residents to avoid the area, saying nearby roads and the Perrine Bridge, the primary crossing over the Snake River Canyon for miles, are closed.

“We are asking all residents and visitors to avoid the area so officers and first responders can work safely,” the department said in a statement on social media. “Additional details will be released when they become available.”

Some of the state’s representatives in Washington, DC, said Saturday they’re thankful and praying for first responders.

“I urge locals and visitors to obey all directions from law enforcement, avoid the area, and report any suspicious activity immediately,” said Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo on X. “I’m grateful for the swift response of Idaho’s first responders.”

“My team is closely monitoring the situation as more information becomes available from the Twin Falls Police Department,” wrote Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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