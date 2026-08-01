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Two drivers hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on US-91

KIFI
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New
Published 10:01 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two local drivers were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a collision blocked northbound traffic on US-91 for nearly two hours.

The Idaho State Police responded to the crash around 1:25 p.m. at mile marker 120.6, near the E 1500 N intersection.

According to the ISP, before the crash 69-year-old Rexburg woman was driving eastbound on E 1500 N. in a 2022 Toyota Venza. At the same time, a 40-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving northbound on US-91 in a 2013 Chevrolet City Express.

As the Toyota continued eastbound on E 1500 N, ISP says it impacted the Chevrolet.

Fortunately, both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were taken to local hospitals. The northbound lanes of US91 were blocked for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by ISP.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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