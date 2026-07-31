200-acre Big Rock Fire rapidly spreading near Heise; Evacuations underway

UPDATE: 7:45 PM

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI) — An evacuation shelter has been established at the Latter-day Saint Church building at 285 N 2nd West St., Ririe, Idaho.

UPDATE: 7:10 PM

HEISE, Idaho — Emergency crews and wildland firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire near Heise that has forced immediate evacuations and shut down local roads.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m., according to dispatch logs on WildCAD. Fueled by grass, brush, and juniper, the blaze quickly swelled to an estimated 200 acres.

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued

The Madison and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices have ordered mandatory evacuations for all residents and campers north of the Snake River, spanning from Heise Hot Springs east to the junction at Kelly Canyon and Forest Service Road 218, extending north up to East 12000 North.

Crews are actively sweeping the area, including areas up toward the ski resort, to ensure all residents and visitors evacuate safely.

All roads leading toward Heise and Kelly Canyon are closed to public traffic until further notice.

The Central Fire District has requested air assistance. Madison Fire and Bonneville Fire have also been called in to assist. The USWFS confirms multiple engines, dozers, crews, and air support are incoming.

Fire crews are asking drivers to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work. Crews have also issued a stern reminder that flying private drones near wildfire grounds can instantly cut off all air support operations, putting firefighters and homes at risk.

"IF YOU FLY, WE CAN’T," states the USWFS.

UPDATE: 6:55 PM

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has issued an immediate evacuation order for residents in the following boundaries:

South: North of the Snake River from Heise Hot Springs

North of the Snake River from Heise Hot Springs East: Extending to the "Y" at Kelly Canyon and Forest Service Road 218

Extending to the "Y" at Kelly Canyon and Forest Service Road 218 North: Extending up to East 12000 South

"A fast-moving fire is endangering the area... Do not wait! Follow orders of all emergency responders." MCSO warned via the IPAWS emergency alert system.

The Sheriff's Office states that additional details, including shelter locations, will follow shortly.

For updates, click HERE.

UPDATE: 6:30 PM

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The blaze has now been dubbed the Big Rock Fire. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fast-moving wildfire has burned an estimated 100 acres near the Heise area.

Video and photos captured by resident Savannah Bade show a dense plume of smoke billowing from the nearby mountains.

ORIGINAL:

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Central Fire District and neighboring agencies are on the scene of a wildfire burning near the Heise area, east of Ririe.

ITD Antelope Flats Skycam July 31st, 2026.

Details surrounding the response are limited at this time. Fire crews are asking drivers to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Central Fire District for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates throughout the night.