Deputies warn of ‘dangerous’ Black Bear breaking into homes in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is urging residents and visitors to be on guard following reports of a black bear breaking into occupied homes in the Robinson Creek, Potpourri, and Shadow Ridge areas.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the break-ins have occurred over the past week, but likely for a longer time, with the bear successfully getting hold of food inside multiple residences.

The Sheriff's Office warns that each time the bear accesses human food, it reinforces a dangerous behavior.

'[It] significantly increases the likelihood that the bear will continue seeking food by entering homes, garages, cabins, and other structures," the FCSO stated in a press release.

The sheriff’s office is working closely with Idaho Fish and Game to handle what they consider an "exigent public safety issue." Sheriff's Deputies and Wildlife Management Officers emphasize that immediate community action and heightened awareness are essential for everyone living in or visiting the affected neighborhoods.

What to Do If You See the Bear

If you spot the bear in the affected neighborhoods, Do Not Wait; call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center immediately. Prompt reporting provides responding deputies and Idaho Fish and Game officers the best opportunity to protect the public and safely respond to the situation, states the release.

FCSO stresses that residents should not:

Attempt to scare, feed, or approach the bear.

Follow or track the animal.

Assume someone else has already called it in.

How to Secure Your Property

When a bear repeatedly gains access to human food, wildlife management crews say it loses its natural fear of people, creating a severe hazard for residents and first responders alike. In late June, Idaho Fish and Game was forced to euthanize an adult male black bear on June 23 after it had become food-conditioned and habituated to humans.

"Bears often ramp up their feeding in late summer and fall when they’re fattening up for winter hibernation. If a bear visits your property to feed, it’s likely to return, so remove the food as much as is practical, such as locking garbage cans in a garage, taking your pet food in at night, or picking fruit up off the ground and disposing of it away from the area," states the Idaho Fish and Game website.

To help protect yourself and your property, the FCSO asks everyone in the area to take immediate action:

Secure all garbage inside a building or bear-resistant container.

Remove pet food and bird feeders from outside.

Keep garage doors and windows closed whenever possible.

Lock doors to homes, cabins, and outbuildings.

Clean outdoor grills after each use.

Never intentionally feed wildlife.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for the community's vigilance and cooperation as they work alongside Idaho Fish and Game to safely resolve threat as soon as possible.

For more information on bear behavior and how to help prevent unwanted encounters, click HERE.