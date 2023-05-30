Drones hit Moscow buildings in rare attack on Russian capital as Kyiv faces another night of bombardment

By Clare Sebastian, Anna Chernova, Olga Voitovych and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Russia is blaming Ukraine for launching a drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday which reportedly left two people injured and several buildings damaged, a rare incident in the Russian capital after months of war.

While incidents in Moscow are uncommon, residents in Kyiv have faced 17 airstrikes this month. There was a Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian capital overnight, which officials said killed at least one person.

At least three residential buildings in Moscow were damaged by drones on Tuesday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing emergency services and residents.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no serious injuries reported from the aerial assault, which caused “minor damage” and emergency services were on the scene.

Ukraine has denied direct involvement with Tuesday’s drone attack on Moscow.

War comes to Moscow

There have been a handful of incidents within Russian territory since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor last February, with most of the fighting taking place inside Ukraine.

Earlier this month, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed over the Kremlin in a murky attack that Russia blamed on Kyiv and claimed was an attempt to target Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv forcefully denied the allegation.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Kyiv was also at fault for what it called a “terrorist attack” that involved eight aircraft-type UAVs which were shot down or diverted earlier in the morning.

“All enemy UAVs were destroyed,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets.

“Another five UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region,” it added.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Tuesday: “Of course, we enjoy watching and predicting an increase in attacks. But of course, we have nothing to do directly with it.”

Podolyak told the Breakfast Show YouTube channel: “What is growing in Russia is the karmic payment that Russia will gradually pay in aggravated form for everything it does in Ukraine.”

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said on Telegram that the explosions residents heard in the early hours was “our air defense in action.”

According to RIA, a UAV hit the upper floors of residential building number 98 on Profsoyuznaya Street in the southwest of Moscow, damaging the facade and glazing of the building. Another hit a flat on the 14th floor of an apartment building on Leninsky Prospekt (Lenin Avenue), RIA reported, citing a resident of the building.

RIA reported a third drone reportedly damaged the facade of a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow, a former Moscow suburb in the southwest that was extended to become part of Moscow after an extensive territorial expansion of the Russian capital in 2012.

Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian Parliament from Putin’s United Russia party, said Tuesday’s drone attack on Moscow was “a new reality we will have to recognize.”

“Undoubtedly, sabotage and terrorist attacks by Ukraine will only grow. We need to drastically strengthen defense and security measures, especially in the area of countering drones,” Khinshtein said.

He said the fact that drones were shot down “should not comfort anyone,” before adding: “Do not underestimate the enemy.”

Kyiv also faced air strikes overnight

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched at the capital overnight. Between 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. local, a total of 31 “kamikaze” drones were launched from the north and south, the Air Force said.

“Almost all of the drones were destroyed on the outskirts of the capital and in the Kyiv sky,” it added.

One person, a 33-year-old woman, was killed and 13 others were injured in the bombardment, Ukraine’s National Police said.

Nine people were injured in the city and four individuals in the wider Kyiv region, the police said.

“In addition, 16 objects were damaged, including civilian cars, buildings, and residential buildings,” the police said in the update.

Kyiv region’s police chief Andrii Nebytov said earlier there had also been 50 reports of damage to houses, commercial properties and cars.

“The police are recording every crime of the Russian army, for which they will definitely be held accountable,” Nebytov wrote. “And as always, we are proud of our air defense units.”

CNN’s Radina Gigova, Nathan Hodge and Sarah Dean contributed to this report.