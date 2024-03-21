Indian opposition figure arrested in alleged corruption case ahead of general election

By Sania Farooqui and Sugam Pokharel, CNN

New Delhi (CNN) — Indian authorities on Thursday arrested the prominent opposition politician Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged corruption case, a move opposition parties claimed was a political maneuver by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi just weeks before the general election.

Law enforcement officials from the Enforcement Directorate, a federal financial crime agency, arrested Kejriwal, who is both the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the chief minister of Delhi, at his house Thursday evening.

The agency is investigating allegations that an alcohol policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022, which ended its control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers, according to Reuters. The policy was subsequently withdrawn. Leaders of his party have said no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged in the investigation, Reuters reported.

Kejriwal’s supporters and members of other opposition parties staged protests outside his house in Delhi, calling the arrest a political move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the action of the financial crime agency, telling local media that “this is a process of law which is being done with a view to taking appropriate action against corruption. We will only say, let the law take its course.”

The arrest comes just weeks ahead of India’s general election, which AAP will contest as a partner in an alliance formed by 26 opposition political parties.

Speaking to local media, AAP member and Delhi’s Finance Minister Atishi Singh said Kejriwal would remain the chief minister and that “if needed, Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from inside the jail.”

Singh later said on X that the party had asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing to quash the arrest.

Kejriwal has a reputation as one of the staunchest critics of the Indian prime minister and the ruling BJP.

“These arrests are being done just before the elections and using the agency is shameful,” the Delhi chief of India’s main opposition Congress party, Arvinder Singh Lovely, said.

Kejriwal’s arrest came hours after the opposition Congress party accused the BJP of using the country’s tax department to “cripple” their finances.

The party claimed their bank accounts had been frozen by the department, leaving them unable to use some $20 million worth of funds.

CNN has reached out to the Enforcement Directorate and to the lawyers of Kejriwal and is yet to hear back.

