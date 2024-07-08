20 killed in Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, children’s hospital attacked in Kyiv

By Svitlana Vlasova and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — A barrage of Russian missile strikes hit targets in cities across Ukraine on Monday, including a children’s hospital in Kyiv, killing at least 20 people and injuring 50 more, the interior ministry said.

Ukrainian officials said the rare daytime aerial assault had struck Ukrainian cities during rush hour, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

Among the buildings hit was Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine’s largest children’s medical center, which has been crucial in supporting some the sickest children from across the country.

Videos from the scene showed volunteers working with police and security services to sift through the rubble as smoke billowed from the hospital. A CNN journalist at the facility saw people leaving their cars to help.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy said in a post on X that the exact number of casualties at the hospital was not yet known and that “there are people under the rubble” but that everyone from doctors to local residents are helping clear debris in the strike’s aftermath.

“Apartment buildings, infrastructure, and a children’s hospital have been damaged. All services are engaged to rescue as many people as possible,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X.

He also said that around 40 missiles of various types had been launched against Ukraine.

“The entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes. Killing is what Putin brings. Only together can we bring real peace and security,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

