Dozens killed in Russian strike on military educational facility in central Ukraine

Published 5:39 AM

By Ivana Kottasová and Kosta Gak, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian strike against a military educational facility in Poltava, central Ukraine, has killed 41 people and injured more than 180 others, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that according to preliminary information, two ballistic missiles hit the facility and a nearby hospital on Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

