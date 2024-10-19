North Korean troops seen being kitted out in Russia ahead of likely despatch to Ukraine

By Isaac Yee, Victoria Butenko and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — North Korean soldiers have been filmed receiving uniforms and equipment at a training ground in Russia’s far east, appearing to confirm reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) that 1,500 soldiers have been shipped over for military training to be deployed in Ukraine.

The North Korean troops are thought to be receiving training before being sent to the frontline in Ukraine, in what is thought to be a clear sign of the ever warming relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

In a video shared with CNN by Ukrainian government organization, the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, a long line of soldiers can be seen queuing up to receive their uniforms. The soldiers are thought to be speaking in Korean although the low quality audio prevented their discussions from being fully understood.

Upon arriving in Russia, the North Korean recruits have been asked to fill out a questionnaire providing their sizing for hats, headgear, uniforms, and shoes. In a copy of the questionnaire shared with CNN, the top of the form is written in Russian whilst the various size options are written in Korean.

Another video circulating on social media, geolocated by CNN, showed troops arriving at the Sergeevka Training Ground which lies close to Russia’s border with China. In the video, a Russian speaker can be heard in the background saying “we can’t film them,” before adding: “There are more…there are millions of them here. Here are the new reinforcements. This is just the beginning. There are more.”

This evidence appears to confirm Kyiv’s long-held concern that North Korea has been readying itself for a more direct role in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly sounded the alarm regarding Russia and North Korea’s deepening alliance, telling a NATO summit this week that “thousands” of North Korean troops were on their way to Russia.

“From intelligence that I have … they are preparing 10,000 soldiers, different soldiers, land forces, technical personnel,” Zelensky told reporters, describing it as an “urgent” development he had raised with the United States.

South Korean media previously reported that the North will send a total of 12,000 troops, although this figure was not included in the statement from the national intelligence service.

This could mark the first time North Korea makes a significant intervention in an international conflict. Despite having one of the world’s largest militaries with 1.2 million soldiers, many of its troops lack combat experience.

CNN’s Rob Picheta and Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting