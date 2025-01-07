Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France’s far-right National Front party, dies at 96

By Saskya Vandoorne and Joseph Ataman, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Jean-Marie Le Pen, father of Marine Le Pen and the defining figure of France’s postwar far-right movement, has died at the age of 96, according to French network BFMTV.

From founding the National Front party, which his daughter has taken to new heights as the National Rally, to his election as France’s youngest lawmaker, Jean-Marie Le Pen was present at every stage of the French far right’s post-war history.

His political career spanned decades. In 1956, at the age of 27, he was elected to the French National Assembly. He then forged the National Front in 1972 with wartime Nazi collaborators and veterans of France’s colonial disasters in Algeria and then-Indochina.

In 2007, he became the oldest person to stand as a presidential candidate in what would become his fifth unsuccessful attempt. He reached his 90th birthday as a member of the European parliament – a post he retained until 2019.

Born on June 20, 1928, in the seaside village of La Trinite-sur-Mer in Brittany, his father, Jean, died in 1942 when a wartime mine blew up his fishing boat.

A monarchist in his youth, Le Pen attended law school in Paris in the 1940s and in 1954 joined the French Foreign Legion, serving as a paratrooper in Algeria and in French Indochina.

Throughout his life, he was dogged by allegations of torture in Algiers. In November 1962, he told the newspaper Combat, “I have nothing to hide. We tortured in Algeria because we had to.” Later Le Pen claimed “we” referred to the French army, not him personally.

However, he lost his lawsuit against Le Monde in 2005, when the newspaper interviewed Mohamed Cherif Moulay, who said that at the age of 12 he watched then-Lt. Le Pen and his unit burst into the family home in Algiers. They beat and tortured his father to death with electricity, Moulay recounted.

In 1956, Le Pen was elected to the National Assembly as a Paris MP on the ticket of the anti-tax populist Pierre Poujade. Re-elected in 1958, then defeated in 1962, he founded a record company which sold recordings of Nazi speeches and German military songs.

In the next decade, he co-founded the National Front, which violently opposed immigration, especially from France’s former North African colonies, and greater European integration.

In 1974, he took his first run at the presidency, winning less than 1% of the vote in the first round.

Le Pen and his family survived a bomb attack in 1976, which ripped apart their Paris home. The crime, which was never solved, was later described as a formative moment by his daughter Marine.

Le Pen courted controversy throughout his career. In the 1960s, he received a two-month suspended prison sentence for “apology of war crimes,” and has repeatedly described Nazi gas chambers as a mere “detail,” incurring fines on three occasions for denying crimes against humanity.

Through convictions, meager political results nationally and fractures in his own camp, Le Pen proved a tenacious centerpiece for the extreme right.

He achieved his political zenith in 2002, reaching the presidential runoff and sparking a nationwide coming-together of his political opponents – a political “dam” in French – to block the far-right from the Elysee Palace.

For more than a decade, many in France thought that the 2002 poll would be enough of a warning to forever keep the far right from power. However, in 2011, he was succeeded as National Front leader by his daughter Marine, who modernized the party, softening its rhetoric and positing it as a viable alternative to mainstream political parties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

