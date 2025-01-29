Britain’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Princess Beatrice has given birth to a daughter named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Beatrice’s second daughter was born at 12.57 p.m. local time on January 22, weighing four pounds and five ounces, the palace said in a statement. She was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, it added.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement reads.

Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, King Charles’ younger brother, and Sarah Ferguson. The princess and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, thanked hospital staff for their “wonderful care.”

Both mother and baby are “healthy and doing well,” the statement adds.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, who is a real estate manager, married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle in July 2020, attended by her grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip.

Athena joins older siblings Sienna, to whom Beatrice gave birth in September 2021, and Wolfie, who is Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship.

Athena’s first middle name is a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. Her sister, whose full name is Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was also named after the monarch.

Sienna and Athena are not the late Queen’s only great-grandchildren to have been given a name that honors her.

In June 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, a daughter.

The couple named her Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to the Queen’s childhood nickname and to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

