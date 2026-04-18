At least six dead after shooting and hostage-taking in Kyiv neighborhood

By Ivana Kottasová, Daria Tarasova-Markina, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — At least six people are dead and several more have been injured in a rare mass shooting after a man opened fire against civilians on a street in Kyiv on Saturday and then took hostages in a supermarket, Ukrainian authorities said.

The shooter, who was identified by Ukraine’s Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko as a 58-year-old born in Moscow, is also dead. Authorities are investigating the motive for the attack.

Kravchenko said the man opened fire on a street in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, killing four people. He then barricaded himself inside a supermarket, where he killed another person and took hostages. Kravchenko said that according to preliminary reports, the shooter used an automatic weapon.

Another person shot by the attacker died in the hospital, according to Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said nine more people were being treated in hospitals and six were seen by medics on site.

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that police negotiators made contact with the man and spoke with him for 40 minutes.

After that, special forces from the National Police’s Rapid Response Unit stormed the store. The attacker fired shots at the police officers during the attempted arrest and was killed, Klymenko said.

Klymenko told reporters on the scene that an investigation into the man’s motive was under way. He said that it was not yet clear whether the man was a Ukrainian or Russian citizen.

“He acted chaotically. He approached every person… he was simply shooting people point-blank,” he said.

Kravchenko said that the apartment where the shooter was registered as living was set on fire around the same time as the attack.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said four people who were being held hostage by the shooter inside the supermarket had been rescued.

Mass shootings are rare in Ukraine, despite the huge number of weapons held by its citizens. There has been no such incident since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, and only a handful in the history of independent Ukraine.

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