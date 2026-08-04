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Russian attack kills 15 in Kyiv region, Ukraine emergency services say

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Published 10:50 PM

By Svitlana Vlasova, James Legge, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russian strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region killed 15 people and wounded more than 50 others overnight, emergency services said early Wednesday.

“Rescue workers are continuing to operate under high-risk conditions, as the risk of further enemy strikes persists,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

The attacks, which targeted warehouse and logistics facilities in the Kyiv region, come days after Moscow said debris from a Ukrainian drone fell onto a crowded beach in southern Russia, killing at least seven people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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