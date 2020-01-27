New glass recycling bin added in Pocatello

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The glass recycling program has proved so popular among Pocatellans that the city has added another location.

The city announced a glass recycling container was added in the CostCo parking lot at 305 West Quinn Road.

The CostCo location is the eleventh location in town to collect glass.

Since the start of the glass recycling program in June 2018, the city has recycled 223 tons of glass, according to city spokesperson Logan McDougall.

The Albertsons location has been so popular, the Sanitation Department switched out the 3-yard container for a 17-yard one.

All colors of glass are accepted, and the bins are accessible 24/7, according to the city's website. Porcelain, ceramics, automotive, mirrors, and light bulbs are not accepted. The city emphasizes that no bottle tops or lids should be placed in the bins.

For a list of drop-off locations and information on what glass can be recycled, click here.