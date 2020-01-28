Human trafficking symposium aims to educate public

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Human trafficking is a problem all over the world, and southeast Idaho is no exception.

Idaho State University's Gender Resource Center held it's second Anti Human Trafficking Symposium on Tuesday to help educate the public on this pervasive issue.

“Well, the number of people involved in trafficking is staggering,” said Stacey Gibson, ISU's director of equity and inclusion.

Nearly 25 million people worldwide are trafficked into modern-day slavery, according to Human Rights First.

“This is definitely one that is very prevalent in our nation though it’s under-reported and under-talked about,” said Melissa Caudel, a faculty member in department of community and public health.

The Anti Human Trafficking Symposium specifically focused on sex trafficking, which happens in Southeast Idaho, though the extent is unknown.

“I think in southeast Idaho it’s still kind of a hidden problem. Events like today help raise awareness of the prevalence of trafficking and try and help us understand how this is impacting our community,” Gibson said.

The symposium offered information about how to identify victims of trafficking and who typically buys commercial sex.

During the symposium, ISU officially declared the university a 'traffic-free zone.'

“We will be the first place in Idaho to have such a declaration. What that means is that we do not put up with that in our communities. So if someone’s found responsible of buying commercial sex, then they will no longer be part of our community,” Gibson said.

Caudel encouraged her public health students to attend the symposium because she believes understanding issues like human trafficking can help the cause.

“Continued support of things like this symposium and different educational opportunities is the best way to get knowledge and awareness out there in order to be able to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Caudel said.

Resources available to the public: