‘Mayoral’ scholarship ready for applications

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local high school students looking for extra help to pay for college now have a new opportunity. With the help of local sponsorship, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is starting “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”

Five students within School District 25 will be awarded $2,000 for their first two years of college. Students will be chosen by the Mayoral Scholarship Committee for their personal goals, financial need and any impediments on higher education. The scholarship is available to students planning on attending Idaho State University or a vocational training program.

Mayor Blad says the scholarships will go to students who may not be at the top of their class but rather the students who need the extra assistance.

“I’m not looking for the 4.0 student. I want the kids that are on the bubble -- that may or may not go to school," mayor Brian Blad said. “That’s really where my focus has been.”

All applications must be submitted no later than Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m.

