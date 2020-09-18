Unhappy parents mount school board recall effort

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Immediately after Friday morning's Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 board meeting finished, Jessie Ward, Troy Sutton and Brandi Clark, members of a group called Concerned Parents of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, went to the elections office and filed the paperwork to recall three of the five school District 25 board members.

The group wants to recall Dave Mattson, Jackie Carnor and Jeanie Gebhart.

Representatives from the group say they feel the board members are no longer representatives.

They say the reason for the recall petition is because of the way they voted in Friday's meeting on the district staying in the hybrid model of education and the vote to retire the Indians as Pocatello High School’s mascot.

The petitioners have 75 days to collect enough valid voter signatures to get a recall on the May 17, 2021 ballot.