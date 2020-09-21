Free breakfast, lunch for all PCSD 25 students

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Food Service has been approved for a USDA waiver allowing all learners enrolled in the district to receive free breakfast and lunch.

This waiver is meant to limit contact in the cafeterias and streamline mealtimes.

This waiver is temporary. It will be in effect until December 31, 2020, or until funding runs out, whichever comes first.

When the waiver ends, families will return to their previous 2020-2021 eligibility. Eligibility will default to full pay if no application has been submitted for the 20-21 school year.

Free breakfast and lunch meals must be complete, reimbursable meals, containing the correct dietary components.

Secondary schools will continue to offer à la carte items on a limited basis. These items are not free and may be paid for by depositing money on the learners’ accounts.

What if I’ve already been charged for meals?

Any meal charges from September 1, 2020 to the current day will be refunded to the learner’s school lunch account. Remember, this is for full meals only. À la carte purchases will still be charged to the account.

What will happen to the money I deposited on my student’s account?

Any money on a learner’s account will remain on the account. It will be available for use when the waiver ends. In secondary schools, those funds may be used for à la carte purchases if desired.

Do I still need to fill out a Free/Reduced meal application?

Parents/guardians are encouraged to fill out an application for 2020-2021 school year that will take effect whenever the waiver ends, however an application is not required to participate in free meals under this waiver.

Why do I keep getting negative balance notifications if meals are free?

This waiver will take care of any meal charges incurred from September 1, 2020 to now. Any charges incurred prior to September 1, or any à la carte purchases incurred at any time, are the responsibility of the parent/guardian.