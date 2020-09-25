D25 recall effort gaining ground

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An effort is gaining ground to recall three board members from the Pocatello/Chubbuck school board.

Critics are upset that board members voted to keep the current learning hybrid model in place.

The group "Concerned Parents of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25" says the board members are not representing the wants of their constituents.

Organizers have collected enough signatures to put the recall on the ballot for board member Jackie Cranor.

They are also getting close for members Janie Gebhardt and Dave Mattson.

Petitioners are asking students be able to attend in-person classes everyday.

"They've got so much fear built in because they've heard it so much over the last year and a half that if there is any COVID cases coming they will be shut down. And I think that's wrong to have our students have that fear built into them. They should be enjoying this time and know that they are protected, it's a safe place and the school is not going to shut them down if there is ten cases," parent Troy Sutton said.

The recall will not be on the ballot until May.