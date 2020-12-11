PCSD25_school_board_trustees_facing_possible_recall

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The countdown is on for three members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.

December 17 is the deadline for Dave Mattson, Jackie Cranor and Janie Gebhardt to voluntarily resign or be subject to a recall election.

This comes after the Bannock County Elections Office certified signed recall petitions against them Thursday.

A group of concerned parents started the recall effort.

They say the three members of the school board have not represented the people they are supposed to serve.

The Bannock County Elections Office says they have not seen this type of recall effort for a school board.

"We've had attempts to for recall happen, you know, pretty regularly. The process isn't that easy so, it's not an undertaking that a lot of people are willing to go through with. So this is the first time petition signatures have come back to us, and verified and have enough to go to ballot," said Julie Hancock with the Bannock County Elections Office.

The recall election for each member who does not resign will most likely take place on March 9.

That election is also expected to include a multi-million-dollar supplemental levy for the next two years.