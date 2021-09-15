Vandalism in PCSD25 bathrooms

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is asking parents and guardians to talk to their students about a current trend on social media.

That is encouraging the stealing or destroying of bathroom items like soap, paper towel and toilet paper dispensers.

This video is from some recent damage found inside one of the district's bathrooms.

Some of them so destroyed they can not be repaired.

The district says maintenance crews are working hard to replace the equipment.

Students caught participating in this vandalism or any vandalism on school property will be reported to police.