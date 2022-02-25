Simplot donates to community programs in southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s J.R. Simplot Co. employees presented a ceremonial check in the amount of $122,242 Thursday that will provide critical support for community members in need.

Through an annual workplace giving campaign, Simplot employees signed up to give to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho through their paychecks.

“The J.R. Simplot Company as a whole is a big advocate of United Way and the tremendous support they provide to our areas,” said Trish Arave, manager of the Simplot Don Plant in Pocatello.

Simplot’s gift will help fund grants for local nonprofit organizations through the United Way’s annual community investment process, said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

“At United Way we build powerful partnerships that improve the outcomes for children, families, and individuals in need,” Ames said. “With this amazing gift from Simplot’s employees, we will be able to invest in the nonprofit programs in our local community that focus on helping people in need.”

Ames said Simplot’s employee donations are essentially contributing to a more financially stable, healthy and educated Southeastern Idaho.

Last year’s donation from J.R. Simplot along with 60 other corporate giving campaigns directly supported 27 programs that served 44,796 households in need in Southeast Idaho.

Simplot matched money raised by employees at the Simplot Don Plant in Pocatello. Each employee donation will help directly fund programs that provide critical support for community members in need through the United Way’s annual community investment process.

“Having the company match employee donations is a great way to make those hard earned dollars go even further,” Arave said. “I am so thankful for the Don Plant and Frontier Building employees. I continue to be impressed by their desire to generously give back to the local community. Special thanks to Misty Bloxam, Don Plant workplace giving campaign manager, and the United Way Committee for all of their hard work and dedication to make this happen year after year.”