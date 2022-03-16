Skip to Content
2nd annual STEM-UP! event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Technology and the School District 25 Education Foundation, is excited to host the 2nd Annual STEM-UP!, a program designed to introduce K-5 learners and their families to STEM education and STEM-related careers.

Building on the success of last year’s STEM-UP!, this year’s program will have several highlights for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 learners to enjoy:

STEM-UP! at Idaho State University | Holt Arena | Wednesday, March 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Learners in grades K-5 are invited to engage in interactive activities and demonstrations while learning about many college programs. Learners will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities while visiting with faculty, college students, and industry partners. Learners will receive a card with instructions to visit at least three programs. Two of those programs are in alignment with classroom STEM-UP! learning objectives, and the third will be personal choice. Once three activities are complete, learners are invited to turn in their cards to be entered into a drawing for a drone. One drone per school will be awarded. Please note: event entry is on the North side of Holt Arena. Raffle entry cards may be picked up inside on the West end of Holt arena.

STEM-UP! Showcases at local elementary schools | Chubbuck Elementary School | Thursday, March 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Wilcox Elementary School | Friday, March 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. 

The STEM-UP! Showcase is an exciting culmination and extension of all the STEM-UP! learning that has been occurring in grades K-5 since the beginning of March. To cap off the multi-day, multi-week learning experience, follow-up lessons/activities will be featured in each K-5 classroom districtwide between March 14-18 to expand the learner’s knowledge of STEM education and careers. At the end of the week, learners will receive backpack kits to take home. The backpack kits will have additional hands-on activities/ materials so that learners can continue to explore STEM concepts with family involvement at home during spring break.

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

