Pocatello
Annual spring clean up planned at Restlawn and Mountain View cemeteries

City of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting Monday, crews will be removing and discarding all flower placement and decorations in Restlawn and Mountain View Cemetery (weather permitting).

This clean-up is expected to last about a month.

Cemetery plot owners wishing to save items are being asked to remove and store these items elsewhere until crews have completed the clean-up process. Crews will work during some of March and April to complete the clean-up process.

Mountain View Cemetery is 110 years old and is the final resting place of over 20,000 area residents dating back to the 1800s.

If you have any questions please call 208.234.6195 or visit the cemetery office located at Mountain View Cemetery. Cemetery office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

