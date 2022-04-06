ISU professor first woman in Idaho to be inducted into Athletic Training Hall of Fame

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In April 2022, Idaho State University professor Dr. Dani Moffit was inducted into the Northwest Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame for her untiring efforts in service to the Athletic Training profession, educational organization, and diversity, equity and inclusion in health care.

Moffit was the first woman in Idaho and the second woman in the Northwest district to receive this honor. She is one of only six people in Idaho to receive this prestigious recognition.

The Northwest Athletic Trainers’ Association (NWATA) is the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers and others in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington who support the athletic training profession that represents athletic trainers. The NWATA Hall of Fame Award is given to a member who has consistently served and demonstrated outstanding and unusual service to the NWATA and profession of Athletic Training over an extended period of time.

“I feel undeserving of this recognition. There are many athletic trainers who, on a daily basis, put forth their best efforts to make a positive impact on their patients', students', and others' lives in this district,” Moffit said. “This feels normal, not exceptional. This year is my 30th year of working as an athletic trainer, the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and the 50th anniversary of the NWATA. I am elated to be the second female inducted into the NWATA Hall of Fame in a year of milestones. The women of this district are doing great things and I know I will not be the last.”

Moffit is the program director of the Master of Science in Athletic Training program at Idaho State University.