Idaho Museum of Natural History to host Fossil Fest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The public is invited to the Idaho Museum of Natural History, on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University, for the second annual Fall Fossil Fest Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

Join the Museum for a hands-on day of fossils. Explore how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the Buzzsaw Shark in action, and get creative with natural materials. Plus, see how Idaho State University professors, graduate students, and museum staff are on the cutting edge of fossil research and their latest discoveries.

To accommodate all guests, the Idaho State University ASL interpreters will be available from noon to 2 p.m.

"We've been working to ensure that as the state's natural history museum, our stories are accessible to all Idahoans. Having ASL interpretation at our events and available during educational tours continues our commitment to make Idaho's natural and cultural heritage available to everyone," said Robert Gay, Museum Education Coordinator. "We look forward to offering even more accessible options in our gallery and at events in the near future, as we continue to partner with community and campus partners."

Tickets can be purchased online at isu.edu/imnh or at the door. Ticket prices are adult - $15, child (6-17) - $7.50, child (0-5) – Free, Family package (2 adults, 2 children) - $35 and $5/additional child, and ISU students $10. All proceeds will benefit IMNH K-12 educational programs.

Plan for 1.5 to 2 hours to explore all the activities. Be prepared for colder weather as the event will be outside and inside.

Since 1934, the Idaho Museum of Natural History has offered unique, educational and fun opportunities to visitors, classrooms, tourists and the public at large. The Museum is open six days a week, closed Mondays. To learn more please visit imnh.isu.edu or call 208-282-2195.