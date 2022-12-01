Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 11:19 AM
Empty Bowls event set Friday

Pocatello Arts Council

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fourth Annual Empty Bowls event, hosted by the Pocatello Art’s Council and the Idaho State University (ISU) Ceramics Department, is Friday, Dec. 2.

This event, benefiting the Idaho Foodbank, will be held at the Westside Players Warehouse (1009 S. 2nd Avenue) from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.

You will have your choice of a variety of handmade artisan bowls to purchase for $25. Along with the purchase of a bowl, you will be able to enjoy your choice of soup and locally made bread. Local artists created these handmade bowls and donated them to be sold at this annual fundraiser for The Idaho Foodbank.

Empty Bowls will be at the Westside Players Warehouse in Pocatello and local musicians will be providing entertainment.

It is estimated that nearly 9% of Idahoans are experiencing food insecurity. For $1, the Idaho Foodbank can provide food for up to four meals. 

