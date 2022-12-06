Skip to Content
Pocatello
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration

US Navy Division of Seabee Christopher “Chris” Harame

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, we remember Pearl Harbor.

Bannock County Veteran Services invites us to attend the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

They are asking people to meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building at 300 North Johnson in Pocatello.

Following the local tradition, they will scatter rose petals into the Portneuf River off the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge.

Lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony.

