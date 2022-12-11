ICCU provides jump start to NeighborWorks Pocatello for Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – NeighborWorks Pocatello (NWP) is taking part in the 11th Annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge during the month of December.

Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) will kick things off in a significant way as it has pledged a lead gift of $10,000 to the organization. A special check presentation will take place Monday, Dec. 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the NeighborWorks Pocatello offices located at 206 N. Arthur in Pocatello.

The Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge is a statewide campaign sponsored by the Home Partnership Foundation. The fundraiser is open to housing non-profits in Idaho and begins on Dec. 12 at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 11:59 a.m. Dec. 31. In the case of NWP, it will use the proceeds from the campaign to fund its affordable housing programs and related services.

In addition to ICCU’s lead gift of $10,000, the Home Partnership Foundation will provide a $1 for $1 match in the form of a “Pave the Way” prize for gifts totaling up to $2,500 for all participating organizations, including NWP. Over 90 housing non-profits and school districts across Idaho are taking part this year.

“Prize money and matching grant funds are a huge part of this campaign,” NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist said. “In 2021, we raised just over $50,000 with over $10,000 of this total coming in the form of matching prize and grant money. I think people are always motivated to take part in the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge because their underlying contributions can be leveraged so very well.”

Those wishing to contribute may do so at www.nwpocatello.org/donate or by calling the office at 208-232-9468. Donations will also be accepted at NeighborWorks Pocatello’s Annual Meeting which takes place at the Westside Players Warehouse at 1009 South 2nd Ave. on Dec.12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.