FDA authorizes, CDC recommends bivalent COVID-19 booster for younger age groups

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Last week, the CDC expanded the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months through five years.

Children ages six months through five years who previously completed a Moderna primary series are eligible to receive a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose. Children ages six months through four years who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are formulated to protect against some of the more recently circulating viruses. Most importantly, COVID-19 vaccines are critical to providing ongoing protection as immunity wanes and the virus continues to mutate.

The vast majority of children in this age group have not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC is working to increase parent and provider confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and improve uptake among the 95% of children who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine primary series. Parents should talk to their child’s health care provider to ensure their child is up to date on their COVID-19 and other vaccines.

“The timing of these approved updated boosters couldn’t be better. Respiratory viruses circulate during the colder months and with people spending more time indoors, now is the time to receive an extra level of protection which targets these variants and prevents transmission of this virus,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Director Maggie Mann said. “These updated COVID-19 vaccines provide an immune response that is protective against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. I encourage parents to consider getting an updated booster for their eligible children."

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call your local Southeastern Idaho Public Health office. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.siphidaho.org.