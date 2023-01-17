Skip to Content
Pocatello
Pocatello employees donate $20,000 during United Way Giving Campaign

City of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - City of Pocatello employees have pledged $20,122 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho to help community members in need.

Each year the City of Pocatello employees host a United Way giving campaign. This year the Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the City’s total contribution. 100% of the donations by City employees go to local programs in the community.

“I am excited to announce that we’ve raised more than $20,000 to be donated to United Way of Southeastern Idaho,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “I am so proud of our over 500 employees.”

On Monday, Jan. 9, a check for $20,122 was presented to United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Members from the Fire and Police Department were in attendance, as well as Council Member Linda Leeuwrik, City employees, and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

In 2021, employees pledged $18,891 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

