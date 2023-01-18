Poke Fest at Zoo Idaho set Jan. 21

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Zoo Idaho is hosting a Poke Fest on Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo.

Poke Fest comes from a Bavarian and Midwest tradition of poking your beer with a hot iron to warm and caramelize the beverage. Similar festivals are celebrated in the winter and provide a great outdoor event during the colder months.

Zoo Idaho’s Poke Fest will feature beer from Off the Rails brewing and food for purchase from Palate Bistro, plus outdoor fire pits, music, and more.

This is a family-friendly event and a great way to check out zoo animals’ winter habits.

Tickets are $25 per person. The ticket fee includes zoo entry, collectible beer stein and one beer. Designated Driver tickets or under-21 entry are $5. Additional beers can be purchased at the event or pre-purchased online at Eventbrite. The price is $6 per beer or $20 for four beer tickets. Click HERE to purchase your Poke Fest tickets.

All proceeds from this event will go to the zoo improvement funds and zoo education programs.

The zoo is located at 2900 S. 2nd Ave.