Simpson secures funds for Pocatello infrastructure project in Omnibus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson highlighted the inclusion of the Pocatello Center Street Railroad Bridge Underpass Project in the FY 23 Omnibus package that was signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

The project was included in the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill at Congressman Simpson’s request through Community Project Funding (CPF).

“Congress undoubtedly has a spending problem, and as chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue to fight against excessive government spending. However, eliminating any one of the projects I requested through Community Project Funding would not have reduced federal spending by a single penny,” Simpson said. “That money would just have gone to another project in a different state or to a Biden-controlled federal agency. At the end of the day, I will always fight for Idahoans’ hard-earned tax dollars to come back to Idaho to make meaningful improvements to our wonderful state, as this project in Pocatello does.”

For the Pocatello Center Street Railroad Bridge Underpass Project, Congressman Simpson secured $5,700,000 in funding to make needed repairs to modernize the Center Street underpass and ensure the safety of the city’s 10,000 drivers and pedestrians who use it every day. Funds will be used to repair the abutments, sidewalk, and retaining walls to the pedestrian tunnel, upgrade roadway and pedestrian lighting, and modify the existing storm water system.

“The Center Street Underpass is the primary entrance to the Heart of Downtown Pocatello,” Simpson said “Modernizing this infrastructure is essential not only for the city’s transportation system, but also for its economic and community development. I’m proud to support a project that will improve the experience of thousands of residents in Pocatello.”

“When we first met with Congressman Simpson about the need to modernize the Center Street Underpass, his response was, ‘We’ve got to get this done for Pocatello,’” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said. “All of us who know Mike Simpson know that this is how he works. Every day he gets things done for the residents of Pocatello and across the 2nd Congressional District. We are all grateful for his work for our community.”

“The Center Street Underpass is a vital component of our transportation infrastructure to provide connectivity and mobility across Pocatello. The rehabilitation of this critical asset has been in the works for several years and we are happy that this project was approved for congressional funding. We want to thank Congressman Simpson and his team for all their hard work and seeing this to fruition,” said Jeff Mansfield, City of Pocatello Public Works Director and City Engineer.