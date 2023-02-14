Simplot Games’ Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends to feature Olympian Ryan Crouser

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tickets are available for the Simplot Games’ Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends featuring Ryan Crouser. The event will take place on Friday, February 17 at 7 a.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

The annual event will feature Ryan Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic shot put gold medalist. Crouser is the current World- and Olympic record holder, and an alumnus of Simplot Games, where he set the national high school indoor shot put record in 2011.

Crouser, born in Portland, Oregon, appeared to be destined for throwing greatness from a young age. His father and uncle were accomplished throwers; Crouser’s father was his coach throughout his high school years. While in high school, Crouser participated in the 2011 Simplot Games, setting the indoor shot put national record with a distance of 77’ 2.75”—a record that stands to this day.

Crouser’s career soared past high school competitions, through collegiate meets, and finally he found himself at the top of two Olympic podiums and beat the world record.

While Crouser might have training and the next gold medal on his mind, to the athletes competing at the upcoming Simplot Games, Crouser has one piece of advice: “Enjoy the process, enjoy the moment, and showcase all the hard work that has gone into training. Don’t get too stressed about the performance and learn from these experiences.”

Crouser will speak about his career on February 17 at the annual event and take audience questions while attendees enjoy breakfast. Tickets are required for this community event and can be purchased by calling (208) 235-5604 or online at the Simplot Games store. Tickets will also be available at the Simplot Games store in the Bennion Room at Holt Arena on Thursday until tickets sell out.