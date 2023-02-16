Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 2:44 PM
Scooters may be coming to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Scooters may soon be riding along the streets of Pocatello.

Thursday night, the city council will consider a proposal to bring the popular transportation to Pocatello.

A group called Bird Rides Incorporated will present their idea in hopes of getting 50 to 300 scooters located around the city. 

People in favor of the proposal say it will be a great new way to get around downtown, ISU campus and other areas of the city. 

The Pocatello City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

