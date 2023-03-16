Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 10:34 AM
Published 11:04 AM

Riley Green to perform at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre May 19

City of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre announced country music artist Riley Green will perform live on Friday, May 19.

Raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music, Riley Green has the type of energy that Rolling Stone hailed as “drinks-in-the-air nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” His platinum-certified songs “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “There Was This Girl” capture his ‘90s-inspired down-home country music style. Catch Riley Green in Pocatello before he heads to Canada on tour this summer.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16 for those who sign up to receive email notifications from the venue at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. General tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at rileygreenmusic.com. Gates open at 5 p.m. with Riley Green scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Amphitheatre’s 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks, with another fan-favorite country artist to be announced on Monday, March 20.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content