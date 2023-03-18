2023 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair at Caldwell Park set

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Are you interested in learning more about our natural and built environment? Looking to get involved with a local organization committed to making the Portneuf Valley a healthier and more sustainable place to live? Looking for a spring outing that’s FREE and fun for all ages? Then mark your calendar for the 2023 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair (EnviroFair).

This year’s EnviroFair will occur on Earth Day, April 22, at Caldwell Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the EnviroFair, attendees can learn ways to help improve the environment at work, home, and school, and connect with community members and organizations working to make the Portneuf Valley a wonderful place to live.

More than 75 local businesses, agencies and organizations will host hands-on activities for children of all ages, provide eco-friendly giveaways and teach people all over the area how to help keep our public lands and waterways clean for future generations. On average, more than 4,000 people attend this free event.

Learn if your soil or well is contaminated and how to reduce exposures and protect your family. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will offer free soil and well water testing and education.

There will be free food, live music and free admission. Pocatello Regional Transit will offer free bus rides to the event.

There are still a few vendor spaces left for this year’s fair. If you are interested in being a part of the 2023 event, please visit envirofair.org/booths/ or contact Drew Riemersma, Environmental Technician, at 208-234-6519 for a booth by April 8. Volunteers are also needed. Contact Jennifer Flynn at 208-234-6189 if you want to volunteer or visit envirofair.org/volunteers/ to sign up today.