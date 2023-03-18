Second open house set for Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The first open house had such a great turnout, with more than 70 people attending, the City of Pocatello will hold a second open house.

The open house is another opportunity to get questions answered and to learn more about the City’s proposed Comprehensive Plan as part of the City’s Our Valley Our Vision engagement efforts. The open house will be held Wednesday, March 29, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Marshall Public Library.

After two years of significant public engagement and in-depth research, City staff is set to release the draft of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 for community members to review and provide feedback. The open house is a great opportunity to ask questions and get information on the new plan outside of formal hearings and meetings.

If you cannot attend the open house, the plan is available online from today until the end of March. Click the link, pocatello.gov/compplan2040, to review the plan and provide feedback.

Comprehensive Plan 2040 is a 20-year plan that seeks to implement a vision for Pocatello and its people. It reflects the voice of residents and is the guiding document for shaping Pocatello’s future. The Plan knits together a set of long-term, integrated, and implementable goals and strategies. The Plan can be utilized as a citywide playbook that determines the City’s priorities for the next 20 years. The Plan provides a common language to connect multiple City departments' plans, policies, and programs with the community’s identified values.