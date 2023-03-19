Portneuf Medical Center leader earns award for excellence

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center Chief Financial Officer John Abreu has been recognized by Ardent Health Services as CFO of the Year.

“This is really a proud moment for me,” Abreu said. “I am humbly thankful to the team who selected me for this award and recognize that this honor is a testament to the continued support and inspiration from this environment and from the great team at Portneuf.”

Presented annually by Portneuf’s parent company, the award recognizes an outstanding chief financial officer who has exhibited a commitment to accuracy and the highest ethical standards while helping their organization meet financial benchmarks.

“John’s unwavering focus on ensuring that Portneuf Medical Center remains financially strong is essential to our mission of caring for others,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said. “Our growth as an organization and strength as a quality care provider to our community is a testament to his leadership.”

Abreu was chosen from among other eligible leaders within Ardent, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care across six states.

Abreu has served at the CFO since November 2009. His focus at Portneuf Medical Center has been on patient, physician and employee satisfaction initiatives, while at the same time managing the hospital through continued service line growth and the ongoing need to meet the needs of our community.