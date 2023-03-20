PCSD 25 Director of Special Services named

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced Janelle Harris has been named as the Director of Special Services, a role she has been serving on an interim basis since July 1.

As the Director of Special Services, Harris will continue serving on Superintendent Douglas Howell’s Cabinet, the district’s administrative leadership team. Harris previously served as the principal of Greenacres Elementary School for six years. She is a former special education teacher. She is recognized as a data-driven and forward-thinking professional who prioritizes PCSD 25’s mission, values and beliefs.

Harris began her career with PCSD 25 in 2003, working first as a paraprofessional. Her credentials include a K-12 Special Education Generalist, K-12 Elementary Education, Director of Special Education and Superintendent Certificate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts (2008) and Master’s Degree in Administration (2012) from Idaho State University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree from Northwest Nazarene University in 2020. Her academic knowledge and proven methods of behavior management, curriculum adaptations, and professional development of special education staff will be invaluable in meeting the rigorous demands of Special Services offered by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

“Having served in so many positions in the district from part-time reading aide and paraprofessional to teacher and principal, Ms. Harris truly understands the nuances of special services," PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. "Her passion, creativity, and problem-solving skills will contribute to her success in this position.”

Approved by the Board of Trustees at its Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, the administrative change goes into effect immediately.