900 Block of South Arthur Avenue to Main Street restricted to 1 lane

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the transmission line replacement project, traffic will be restricted to one lane on the 900 Block of South Arthur Avenue continuing to Main Street starting Monday, April 3, 2023.

Contracted work crews will be installing new waterlines across the roadway. This portion of the project is anticipated to take four weeks to complete, but the work schedule may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

The pipeline is part of the Pocatello Water Department’s Transmission Line Replacement for the Five Million Gallon Tank project. More information on the project is available HERE.

The project includes the replacement of two large-diameter waterlines with a total length of approximately 6,500 feet. The project route has been identified to minimize public impact while maintaining the lowest cost. The pipeline will require trenchless crossing underneath the Portneuf River and Union Pacific Railroad. The construction work will be completed in several phases, with a project completion date of October 2023.