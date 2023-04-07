Recipients of 2023 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship” announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has chosen three awardees for the 2023 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”

The scholarship program is in its fourth year. Each two-year scholarship awards the student $2,000, or $500 per semester, to use at Idaho State University.

Following are the 2023 recipients, their high schools, and their future area of study:

Nathan Douglas Stander – Stander Family Academy – Laser/Electro-optics Technology, ATC

Lauren Camille Liechty – Century High School – Bachelors in Nursing

Mallory Jean Hitchcock – Pocatello High School – Bachelors in Education

“I am excited to announce this year’s 2023 recipients. These three students stand out, and I look forward to seeing how they make an impact in their chosen professions,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said. “All of our applicants are very impressive and have picked great paths for their education. I wish them all the best and a bright future.”

The Mayoral Scholarship Committee reviewed and selected the awardees based on possible roadblocks to higher education, personal and higher education goals, and financial need.

The scholarship was made possible through a collaboration with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Foundation and funded by contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, Lookout Credit Union, D.L. Evans Bank, Citizens Community Bank and U.S. Bank.

“I want to give a big thank you to our partner, without these partnerships, the Mayoral Scholarship program would not be possible,” Mayor Blad said. “I appreciate the investment each has made in the future of our community and in our students.”