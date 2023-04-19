City of Pocatello flag ranks 11th in US

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello flag, which was once ranked the “worst city flag in North America,” is now ranked at the top, coming in at 11th in the United States, according to a survey conducted by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA). Vexillology is the study of flags.

In 2022, NAVA included the designs of 312 known flags in their survey. The City of Pocatello flag received 11th place with an “A” grade and a rating of 7.47. The overall average grade for the flags considered was a D+ and a rating of 3.65, according to the survey. Only 30 percent of the flags scored an A or a B, and over 60 percent got a D or an F.

In 2004, NAVA released the findings from their The American City Flag Survey. According to the survey, the Pocatello “Proud to Be Pocatello” flag was ranked 150 out of 150. This flag was used in Pocatello from 2001 to 2017.

History of Pocatello’s flag

After the “Proud to Be Pocatello” flag was publicly criticized, an Ad-Hoc Committee was formed in the spring of 2016. By the fall, the committee was accepting submissions from the community and worldwide. Once the submission process ended, the committee found itself looking at 709 designs from 26 countries and 31 US states. The current design rated the highest among the public and consists of several design submissions, plus it incorporates important symbolism highlighted by the public.

On September 19, 2017, Pocatello’s new flag flew over the city for the first time. Now, a little over five years later, it is being recognized as a well-designed city flag that represents the community. For more information on Pocatello’s flag, visit flag.pocatello.gov.

NAVA is an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts and scholars; for the survey, NAVA asked their members to rate the design of each flag and had the public vote as well. According to NAVA, 83% of the people who took the survey were by the general public, and over 3,000 people participated in the 2022 NAVA American City Flags Survey.

Businesses and individuals who want to utilize the flag design can find image files and color specifications at flag.pocatello.gov. The website describes the symbolism contained in the flag.

City of Pocatello flags are available for $70 at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, 324 S. Main Street.