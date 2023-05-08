Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
Updated
today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:45 AM

Brooklyn’s Playground will be closed May 11 for annual clean-up and repair

City of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Valley Partners and Leadership Pocatello – Chubbuck are teaming up for the annual clean-up and repair of Brooklyn’s Playground. 

The clean-up team will paint, repair, plant flowers, spread new bark and more to prepare for another safe, all-inclusive fun season at O.K. Ward Park.

The park will be closed all day Thursday, May 11. O.K. Ward Park/ Brooklyn’s Playground is located at 1400 W. Quinn Road and Northern Lights Drive.

To learn more about Brooklyn’s Playground, visit brooklynsplayground.org/.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content