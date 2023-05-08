Brooklyn’s Playground will be closed May 11 for annual clean-up and repair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Valley Partners and Leadership Pocatello – Chubbuck are teaming up for the annual clean-up and repair of Brooklyn’s Playground.

The clean-up team will paint, repair, plant flowers, spread new bark and more to prepare for another safe, all-inclusive fun season at O.K. Ward Park.

The park will be closed all day Thursday, May 11. O.K. Ward Park/ Brooklyn’s Playground is located at 1400 W. Quinn Road and Northern Lights Drive.

To learn more about Brooklyn’s Playground, visit brooklynsplayground.org/.